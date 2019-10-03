Koala joey makes adorable debut at Australian zoo

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A koala joey has made her adorable debut at an Australian wildlife park.

Elsa, who was named after the main character from the Disney film "Frozen," was introduced to the world in September at the Australian Reptile Park in Sombersby, New South Wales.

Video shows Elsa being fed, getting a tummy rub, snuggling up in her blanket and kissing zoo caretaker Hayley Shute on the nose.

A statement from the zoo said Shute has been caring for Elsa after her mother experienced mastitis and could not feed her.

“Both mum and bub are doing amazingly in care and will be reunited in no time,” the zoo said.

In the meantime, Elsa is enjoying being hand-raised by Shute.