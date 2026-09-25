Lake Tarpon missing boater: Search underway after boat found abandoned
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TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A search is underway after a man taking a boat out for a test drive in Pinellas County went missing on Friday.
Lake Tarpon boat search
What we know:
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the boat that was taken on the test drive was found on Lake Tarpon, but the man was not found. Deputies with PCSO are now searching the water to try and find the man.
Missing boater details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the missing man's identity or age.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, which provided details regarding the ongoing search on Lake Tarpon.