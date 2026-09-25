Lake Tarpon missing boater: Search underway after boat found abandoned

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The Brief Pinellas County deputies are searching for a missing man who vanished while test-driving a boat on Lake Tarpon Friday. Authorities found the test-drive vessel on Lake Tarpon, but the driver remains missing. Emergency responders are actively searching the water and surrounding shoreline to locate the missing boater.



A search is underway after a man taking a boat out for a test drive in Pinellas County went missing on Friday.

Lake Tarpon boat search

What we know:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the boat that was taken on the test drive was found on Lake Tarpon, but the man was not found. Deputies with PCSO are now searching the water to try and find the man.

Missing boater details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the missing man's identity or age.