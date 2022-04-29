Lake Wales 19-year-old accused of killing family member

article

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged after allegedly killing a family member in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Seth Settle shot and killed the family member Thursday at a home near Lake Wales.

He's charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, five counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer, and discharging a firearm on a residential property.

Sheriff Grady Judd planned to explain more about what happened in a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.