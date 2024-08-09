Lake Wales business owners concerned about ongoing Park Avenue construction project

Some business owners are concerned about an ongoing construction project in downtown Lake Wales' historic core.

Park Avenue has been under construction since January. It was supposed to be completed by mid-May, however orange cones and a road closure sign still remain.

Debbie Carter has owned the Bold En' Beautiful Salon in Lake Wales for more than 14 years. She moved to a new location on State Road 60 last September, but before that, she was located at 118 East Park Avenue.

Carter said there were a number of factors why she moved, but one of her main concerns was the road project.

"They were tearing up our roads, which would make it harder for people to get to us," said Carter. "We do have some elderly clients who already told us that if they tear up our roads, and they have to park elsewhere, then they'd have to find a new place to get their hair done, and we couldn't afford that."

The City of Lake Wales started the Park Avenue Redesign project in August 2023, and Carter said the west side of Park Avenue took longer than expected.

"When they started construction on the other end of Park Avenue, they had told us that it would be a few months, and it would be finished," she said. "Well, a year later, and they were still working on it and had it tore up in front of the post office."

City spokesperson, Eric Marshall, said the first two phases of the redesign project, including West Park Avenue, opened on time. However, they're currently waiting for a permit from the Florida Department of Transportation to allow them to start construction at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Park Avenue, which will help them to complete the last quarter phase of the project.

The reason why First Street to Market Plaza is still closed to vehicle traffic is because construction crews are using the thorough fare between Market Street and Park Avenue to transport their dump trucks and other mechanical devices, according to Marshall.

"I was sad, really, because I loved my neighbors down there," said Carter.

Carter said she misses downtown's atmosphere but is glad she made the move as she's hearing other businesses are struggling and losing money.

"This plaza's growing too, so it's getting more and more people coming out here. It has worked out for the best, I guess, in the long run, but it just didn't have to happen," said Carter.

The city anticipates Park Avenue to Market Plaza to open in September, and the entire Park Avenue project should be completed by the end of the year.

