'The Squeeze' shuttle service launches in downtown Lake Wales

There's a new free and convenient way of getting around downtown Lake Wales for visitors and local professionals.

"I have several places I go downtown. Mainly the Ranch and other shops like Viola Vines. Mimi's," said Von McGriff, the director of Polk State College's JD Alexander Center in downtown.

Now, she'll have a new way of getting to her favorite restaurants and stores, and all she has to do is a take a few steps outside her building and wait for "the Squeeze."

It's a microtransit, eight passenger golf cart powered by Citrus Connection that runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. All the stops include 2 South Second Street, 44 West Central Avenue, 53 West Stuart Avenue, 90 North Wetmore Street, 221 North Market Street, 198 North First Street, and 10 North Market Street.

"The Squeeze comes at a great time, because it helps us transport citizens throughout downtown's historic core through some of the newly constructed areas through downtown on Park Avenue," said Eric Marshall, the city's communications director.

The city's multimillion-dollar revitalization project aims to create a more beautiful and inviting space, so visitors can shop and eat locally. With pick-ups and stops every 12 minutes, it's an alternative method of transportation, and McGriff said she and her students will take advantage of that.

"I think it's a win-win for the city as well as all of the retail stores and shops and eateries," said McGriff. "Having it stop here at Polk State is great for us, and we get the exposure and the students here can utilize it to get to downtown."

If ridership is good, then the city's one-year contract could be adjusted for future use. "The Squeeze" is funded through a partnership between the city, the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency and Lake Wales Main Street.

An official ribbon cutting for the service will happen this Friday, May 17, at 9:30 a.m. at 39 West Park Avenue.

