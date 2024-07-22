Non-profit that helps people with special needs at risk of closing over lack of funding

A non-profit in Polk County is at risk of closing its doors because of a lack of financial support.

Circle of Friends Ministry, Inc. helps people with special needs achieve independence and life goals and has been blessed to serve the community for more than 25 years. They provide a day program at almost no cost for individuals with developmental disabilities where they can learn job skills, life skills, self-empowerment, independence, and more.

Melissa Biggs is one of 20 students currently and has been in the program for a long time. It has helped her to make new friends and to get jobs.

"I like staying here because if we're not here then we're at home doing nothing, being bored," said Biggs. "So it's good for us to be here."

The nonprofit sold their old building in downtown Lake Wales last year and bought a new building on Lime Avenue. The building had everything they needed at the time, and better fit their vision of providing permanent housing on the property. But with a lack of funding, they're struggling to stay open.

"The economy took a downturn," said Crystal Higbee, the CEO/President. "People started going to the same resources for revenue, for finances, and it got tougher to get grants and funding. And tougher for people to give donations."

A lot of nonprofits have been struggling since 2022, when inflation hit a four-decade high and charitable giving dropped significantly. Higbee says they will continue to provide these resources in East Polk County because they are scarce. However, finding another cheaper property to fit their needs would be extremely difficult.

"We know the need. We love this demographic. We put the blood, sweat and tears into the work behind it," said Higbee.

The Circle plans on operating for another month or for as long as they can until their finances run out, or they're able to pay off their building or they sell the building. The nonprofit could also find a new host location for their program, though Higbee says that's not ideal because having their own permanent space is most beneficial to them.

