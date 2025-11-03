Lake Wales dry cleaner punches officer in the face after threatening to kill customer: LWPD

The Brief The owner of a Lake Wales dry cleaning company was arrested on Saturday after police say he threatened to kill a customer following a dispute over services and then punched an officer several times when she went to investigate the incident. James Franklin Brow was charged with assault, resisting an officer/arrest without violence, resisting an officer/arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, misuse of 911, and threat of death to a law enforcement officer. Police said they have been called to the dry-cleaning business several times over the years for disturbances involving customers.



What we know:

According to the Lake Wales Police Department, a customer called police and reported that James Franklin Brow, the owner of Long’s Dry Cleaners, located at 10 W. Central Ave. in Lake Wales, threatened to kill him during a dispute over services.

When the officer arrived, she said she met with the victim and developed probable cause to charge Brow for assaulting the customer.

However, when she went to identify and interview Brow to get his side of the story, she said he was irate, argumentative and closed the door on her.

The officer said when she tried to get inside the business, Brow held the door closed, keeping her out.

The officer said Brow opened the door and told her to leave as she was calling for backup.

At that time, the officer told Brow he was under arrest and tried to take him into custody.

Dig deeper:

According to the Lake Wales Police Department, Brow pulled away and violently resisted the officer’s efforts by striking her on the head and face several times with his fists.

When the officer stopped the assault, investigators said Brow tried to retreat into the back of the business.

Investigators said the officer tried to use her Taser to temporarily incapacitate Brow, but it was not effective.

As Brow retreated to the back of the business, investigators said he threatened to kill the officer.

The officer said she stayed in the front lobby of the business and waited for backup to arrive.

When officers entered the lobby, they said Brow re-emerged from the rear of the business, this time from the opposite side where he had originally retreated.

Since Brow continued to resist officers, a canine was released and with his help, police were able to get Brow to the ground and handcuff him.

The officer was treated and released for her injuries and Brow was taken to Lakeland Medical Center due to being apprehended by the canine.

Brow was charged with assault, resisting an officer/arrest without violence, resisting an officer/arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, misuse of 911, and threat of death to a law enforcement officer.

Brow has a previous 2018 arrest for assault -domestic violence.

Police said they have been called to the dry-cleaning business several times over the years for disturbances involving customers.