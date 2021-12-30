Lakeland apartment fire sends 6, including 3 police officers, to hospital

article

Six people, including three Lakeland police officers, were hospitalized Thursday morning following a fire at the Lakewood Terrace Apartments, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the apartments located at 1315 W 14th Street around 7:30 a.m. They found smoke inside a second-floor unit, but no active fire. Lakeland police officers put out the fire before fire crews arrived, according to LFD.

Three tenants were evacuated from the property, given CPR, and taken to an area hospital. Three LPD officers were also taken to a hospital for monitoring. The victims’ conditions are unknown at the time. No firefighters were injured.

Though the cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters say it appears to be unintentional.

LFD says the American Red Cross was contacted and referred to the Public Housing Authority who manages the property.

