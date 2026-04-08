Lakeland Fire Department, Red Cross install free smoke alarms after deadly mobile home fire

The Brief A deadly mobile home fire in Lakeland has sparked renewed focus on smoke detector safety in one local community. The American Red Cross and Lakeland Fire Department went door-to-door installing alarms in dozens of homes. Fire officials say working smoke detectors and simple safety steps can save lives.



A deadly fire in a Lakeland mobile home community is prompting action to protect residents, as crews work to make sure families have a critical life-saving tool inside their homes.

The American Red Cross and Lakeland Fire Department went door-to-door in the Lakeside Hills mobile home park community, installing smoke detectors and checking existing alarms in dozens of homes.

The backstory:

The effort comes just weeks after a tragic fire in the same community claimed a neighbor’s life.

Sharon Baker, who lives in the neighborhood, says the loss has made the importance of smoke detectors painfully clear.

"If you have a smoke detector, it gives you time to get out," Baker said.

Baker believes a working alarm could have made a difference in the deadly fire.

"It could have saved those people's lives, I think," Baker said.

By the numbers:

In response, crews installed smoke detectors in 67 homes throughout the community to help prevent another tragedy.

Why you should care:

Fire officials say mobile homes, especially older ones, can be particularly vulnerable because of how quickly flames can spread between structures.

"These houses are very close to each other, so fire can spread very quickly," said Scott Markowitz of the American Red Cross. "We like to come to these homes usually because they're over 10 years old. Smoke alarms are usually good for only 10 years."

Lakeland Fire Marshal David Sutherland says smoke alarms are often overlooked, despite being one of the most effective safety tools.

"It's an unfortunate reminder that these things are important. It's kind of a passive device in our home that we don't think about a lot," Sutherland said.

Sutherland says there are simple steps every household should follow.

"Three things that are easy to remember: check your smoke alarms, check the date on them, don't leave cooking unattended and have a home escape plan," Sutherland said.

Big picture view:

The Red Cross says its smoke alarm program has already helped save more than 2,500 lives this year, and efforts like this will continue in communities that need them most.

For residents like Baker, the installations are already making a difference.

"I'm thrilled because I didn't even have one at all and now, I have two. It's awesome," Baker said.