Neighbors dispute over music leads to shots fired, SWAT situation in Spring Hill: Sheriff
SPRING HILL, Fla. - One person was hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a dispute between Spring Hill neighbors on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at 77 Gillian Drive in Spring Hill.
Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said a call came into the HCSO communications center about someone having a medical issue or suffering from an accidental injury.
When deputies and paramedics arrived, Neinhuis said they found that the victim was suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital.
Dig deeper:
The sheriff went on to say that preliminary information indicated that the victim may have had music playing and a neighbor who lived next door went to their house and confronted them.
"I’m told that the confrontation was very short-lived and shots were fired," Neinhuis said. "The suspect in the shooting retreated back into his house."
The SWAT team was called to the scene and was eventually able to convince the suspect to come out of his house.
The suspect was taken into custody.
The sheriff said the suspect was not injured and neither were any law enforcement officers.
What we don't know:
The victim’s condition has not been released.
What's next:
Neinhuis said that charges will likely be filed.
The Source: This article was written with information posted on social media by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.