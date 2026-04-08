Neighbors dispute over music leads to shots fired, SWAT situation in Spring Hill: Sheriff

The Brief One person was hospitalized after being shot by a neighbor on Tuesday afternoon in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said there was likely a dispute over music being played before the shooting occurred. The suspect was taken into custody after the SWAT team convinced him to come out of his home. The sheriff said charges will likely be filed.



One person was hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a dispute between Spring Hill neighbors on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at 77 Gillian Drive in Spring Hill.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said a call came into the HCSO communications center about someone having a medical issue or suffering from an accidental injury.

When deputies and paramedics arrived, Neinhuis said they found that the victim was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff went on to say that preliminary information indicated that the victim may have had music playing and a neighbor who lived next door went to their house and confronted them.

"I’m told that the confrontation was very short-lived and shots were fired," Neinhuis said. "The suspect in the shooting retreated back into his house."

The SWAT team was called to the scene and was eventually able to convince the suspect to come out of his house.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The sheriff said the suspect was not injured and neither were any law enforcement officers.

What we don't know:

The victim’s condition has not been released.

What's next:

Neinhuis said that charges will likely be filed.