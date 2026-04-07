Small dog dies after being attacked by Rottweilers at Davis Island Dog Beach: 'It was very devastating'

The Brief A small dog died days after being attacked by two Rottweilers at Davis Island Dog Beach. Witnesses described a violent attack, as the dog’s owner calls for accountability. Under Florida law, a dog is only deemed dangerous after two separate incidents of dog-on-dog attacks



A small dog is dead after a violent attack at a popular dog park in Tampa.

The backstory:

The deadly dog attack happened on March 31 at the Davis Islands Dog Beach, where dogs often run off leash along the shoreline.

For Julissa Tejada, this beach is now a painful place. It’s where her 8-pound Pomeranian, Chile Bear, was attacked by two Rottweilers.

"He was just right there, sniffing the sand," Tejada said. "We were only there for two minutes when the attack happened, and it was very devastating."

Ingrid Schubert saw the entire attack unfold. Eventually, she tried to help by pulling one of the Rottweilers away from the smaller dog.

What they're saying:

"The Rottweiler had the Pomeranian in its mouth, by its neck," she said. "It was shaking it, trying to shake it to death."

Chile Bear suffered several severe injuries and was rushed to VEG ER for Pets in South Tampa. Despite multiple surgeries, the dog died on April 2.

According to Tejada, $5,000 worth of veterinary care was paid by the owner of the attacking dogs.

Nevertheless, she’s devastated and demanding accountability from Hillsborough County Animal Control.

"No real accountability occurred, and it’s really sad," Tejada said. "Our pets are at risk here and the law is not protecting them."

By the numbers:

Hillsborough County Animal Control director Roger Mills said his agency handles between 150 to 200 bite cases each month. He says the two Rottweilers involved were cited for aggressive dog violations and lack of vaccination violations.

"One attack from a domestic animal to another domestic animal doesn’t rise to the level of a dangerous dog," Mills explained.

Professional dog trainer Ann Danner with Dogmatics LLC says total awareness is key at dog parks.

"We want to see, are there any bullies in the park," Danner said. "Any dogs that are kind of over the top, bouncing on the other dogs."

What you can do:

Danner also added that owners should avoid grabbing a dog’s collar during an attack because they could be bitten. Instead, she recommends an alternative approach.

"Lift the hind legs high enough that the dog is a little bit off balance," Danner said. "They will disengage at that point, then pull them to safety."

Hillsborough County Animal Control says the investigation is ongoing. Their staff has been interviewing nearby neighbors of the two dogs involved, to determine whether there is any history of aggressive behavior.