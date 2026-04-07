Worship-Life Church pastor and former Pasco deputy facing child sex charges

The Brief A Pasco County pastor and former sheriff’s deputy is facing multiple felony charges involving alleged abuse of four children. Investigators say incidents date back to 2021, with at least one victim under the age of 12. The case is ongoing, and authorities say the victims are safe and receiving support.



A Pasco County pastor and former deputy was arrested on multiple charges of lewd and lascivious behavior and molestation involving minors, according to the sheriff's office.

The backstory:

Officials say 56-year-old Angelo Musicaro is accused of molestation/fondling a victim of less than 12 years of age. PSO says they investigated reports of Musicaro being inappropriate with four juvenile victims on various occasions between 2021 and 2026.

Court affidavits describe similar patterns of abuse, and investigators say forensic specialists confirmed evidence consistent with sexual abuse.

Musicaro is currently facing at least four felony charges, each of which could carry a potential life sentence under Florida law.

Musicaro is a pastor at Worship-Life Church in New Port Richey and previously served as a deputy with the Pasco Sheriff's Office from Oct. 10, 1997 to Oct. 29, 2010. Authorities say he returned to PSO as a civilian employee between Dec. 14, 2015 and Mar. 17, 2017. One of his positions at PSO was as a school resource officer from July 1, 2002 to Feb. 27, 2006.

Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

In a video posted to the church’s Facebook page, fellow pastor Stephen Salanitri spoke in defense of Musicaro and urged people not to rush to judgment.

"Let’s say he is guilty. You are still extremely ignorant to put something online about somebody before you even know anything about them," he shared.

He also led a prayer expressing support for Musicaro and calling for his accusers to recant their statements. The video has since sparked strong backlash online, with some community members criticizing the church for appearing to focus more on the accused than on the alleged victims.

Authorities say the victims are safe and receiving necessary resources.

No identifying details have been released under Marsy’s Law, which protects the privacy of crime victims.

Investigators note that while the incidents appear isolated at this time, the investigation is ongoing.

What's next:

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who may have additional information—or believes they may be a victim—to come forward.

Call the PSO Crime Tips Line: 1-800-706-2488

Submit tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips

The case is active and ongoing. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues. Musicaro remains behind bars, per Pasco County Jail records.