Lakeland holds first fundraiser for the arts since pandemic began

It’s a bird, it’s a plane! Look up in downtown Lakeland these days and you may be surprised to see something unexpected, one-of-a-kind art.

Hand-painted banners done by local artists are hanging on two dozen lampposts now. They are promoting a new event called Art Walk and Wine.

You will be able to walk from one stop to the next and check out the banners, and possibly bid on your favorite.

The event is free. But if you buy a ticket for $25, you’ll be able to sample various wines and munch on hors d’oeuvres.



“We know that artists are struggling right now and we were looking for creative ways to get people inside our retail stores, so we thought this would be a perfect match.” Julie Townsend, executive director of the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority, told FOX 13.

Money raised will go to projects sponsored by local organizations that support the arts.

“Scholarships to young artists and young artists at heart as well them,” said Bill Leggert of the Lakeland Art Guild.

LINK: Art Walk and Wine will take place in downtown Lakeland, Friday, November 13, from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are limited to 300. For more information, go to https://downtownlkld.com/.

