Lakeland man on electric scooter hit, killed by car in Polk County

A Lakeland man riding an electric scooter was killed in a crash on US 92 at Fairway Avenue Friday evening, according to Polk County deputies.

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched after 8 p.m. to the crash between a Segway electric scooter and a 2000 Toyota Avalon XLS.

When first responders got to the scene, they said they found the scooter operator, who was identified as 31-year-old Joshua Carpenter, dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, a 60-year-old Winter Haven man, was not injured and fully cooperated with PCSO's traffic homicide detectives who were investigating.

The westbound lanes of US 92 were closed for about four hours Friday evening as deputies investigated the crash.

Timeline:

Preliminary details from the investigation indicated that the Toyota driver was heading west on US 92 at a proper speed, according to PCSO. As the driver approached the intersection at Fairway Avenue, the traffic light was green, authorities said.

Carpenter was riding the scooter north across US 92, while he was in or near the crosswalk, deputies said. However, he crossed in front of the Toyota, which had the right of way.

Deputies also said Carpenter was wearing dark clothing and had no helmet when the crash happened.

What's next:

At this time, PCSO said they don't anticipate any criminal or civil charges, but the investigation remains active.