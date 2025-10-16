Polk State College drops African-American Studies course to align with new state law

The Brief "Introduction to African-American Studies" at Polk State College is no longer being taught at the college. The college removed the course to comply with Senate Bill 266, which was passed in 2023. A college spokesperson said the college will continue to explore ways to integrate such curriculum into other courses.



An African-American studies course is no longer being taught at Polk State College because, according to officials there, it didn't comply with state law.

"Introduction to African-American Studies" at Polk State College surveyed the beginnings of slavery, the rise of abolitionism, the social and economic causes of the Civil War, the modern Civil Rights Movement, and more."

What they're saying:

The college, using a committee composed of faculty representatives, reviewed the Gen-Ed course and decided the curriculum didn't adhere to the state’s new requirements.

A college spokesperson told FOX 13 that they removed the course to comply with Senate Bill 266, which was passed in 2023.

The law bans the use of programs, majors, or courses that are based on theories asserting that systemic racism, sexism, or oppression are inherent in the United States.

First-year student Antonio Scarborough says he believes there is a benefit to keeping the course.

"I see some good points with it because you're teaching history and showing people of color where they came from, and the history associated with it," he said.

However, he acknowledges there is a downside because it may be an uncomfortable subject for some.

"Most kids don't really get taught that, and then they learn about it later in life, so I feel like that's uncomfortable for them."

Either way, he says there are alternative ways students can learn about African American history.

"I feel like you learn about it in old newspapers and websites," said Scarborough. "It's all over YouTube. As long as you want to learn it and put in the effort, you can look it up."

What's next:

A college spokesperson wrote that the college will continue to explore ways to integrate such curriculum into other courses and to revamp courses so that they comply with the state’s requirements.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the course had been offered at the college.