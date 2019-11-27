Lakeland man found dead after shooting in Plant City, police say

article

Plant City police are investigating the shooting death of a Lakeland man.

Before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 1009 West Washington Street after receiving a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found the victim, 24-year-old Michael James Hector, Jr. with a gunshot wound.

Police said Hector passed away at the scene. As of Wednesday morning, no suspect was in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mark Dunnam at 813-757-9200.

