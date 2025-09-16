Lakeland man hit, killed while walking along US 98: PCSO

The Brief A deadly pedestrian crash is under investigation in Polk County. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of US 98 and Lyle Parkway in Bartow. No criminal charges are anticipated.



What we know:

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of US 98 and Lyle Parkway in Bartow.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the 65-year-old man was dead when first responders arrived.

Investigators say a 2022 BMW X6 was traveling north in the inside lane of US 98 at about the speed limit of 45 mph. The victim was struck while also walking in the inside lane.

There is no crosswalk at this intersection.

Northbound US 98 was closed for approximately four hours while detectives and forensic investigators remained on scene.

No criminal charges are anticipated, but the investigation is ongoing.