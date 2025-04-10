Man sentenced to 20 years for hit-and-run that killed Bartow High School student weeks from graduation

The Brief Edgardo Rosado Perez will serve a 20-year prison sentence for a deadly hit-and-run in Bartow in March 2024. He hit and killed Zachariah Mark Clabough, 18, who was just weeks away from graduating from Bartow High School. Perez pleaded guilty in February to charges including vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash with death.



The man who hit and killed a Bartow High School student weeks from graduation, then left the scene, is headed to prison after a judge handed down a 20-year sentence on Thursday.

Case against Edgardo Rosado Perez

The backstory:

In March 2024, the Florida Highway Patrol said Edgardo Rosado Perez dropped his 18-year-old daughter off at Bartow High School and was involved in a minor crash.

He left the scene and was speeding northbound on Jackson St. near Pearl St., according to FHP, when he hit and killed Zachariah Mark Clabough, 18, who was walking to school.

Zachariah Mark Clabough was killed while walking to Bartow H.S. on Wednesday. Image is courtesy of Jordan Howell.

Perez drove away from that scene, as well, and was later arrested at Brandon Mall.

Mugshot of Edgardo Rosado Perez. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

At the time of the arrest, Clabough's sister told FOX 13 that her brother was about to graduate and had his cap and gown ahead of the ceremony.

Court documents show Perez pleaded guilty in February to vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash with death and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

What's next:

Perez will serve his 20-year sentence with credit for time served.

