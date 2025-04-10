Expand / Collapse search

Crash causes major traffic delays on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Updated  April 10, 2025 7:22am EDT
Manatee County
The Brief

    • A crash is causing major traffic delays on the northbound side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Thursday morning.
    • Traffic on I-275 is backed up as drivers approach the bridge in Manatee County.
    • No further details about the crash have been released.

TERRA CEIA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that's causing major traffic delays on the northbound side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to FHP.

The right lane on the northbound side of the Skyway Bridge is blocked, with delays building on I-275 as drivers approach the bridge in Manatee County.

Courtesy: Florida 511.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

