Crash causes major traffic delays on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
TERRA CEIA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that's causing major traffic delays on the northbound side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Thursday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to FHP.
The right lane on the northbound side of the Skyway Bridge is blocked, with delays building on I-275 as drivers approach the bridge in Manatee County.
Courtesy: Florida 511.
What we don't know:
No further details on the crash have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
