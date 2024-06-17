Lakeland McDonald’s employee accused of firing gun at customer’s car after drive-thru fight: Police

A McDonald's drive-thru employee in Lakeland was arrested for firing two gunshots at a customer's car early Friday morning.

The Lakeland Police Department said Chassidy Gardner, 22, brought a Glock 22 to work and got frustrated when a customer told her she messed up their order.

Surveillance video shows Gardner opening the drive-thru window and throwing a drink at customers. One of the customers then opens the window, reaches inside, and throws cups at employees.

More words are exchanged before a second customer from the group throws a liquid at Gardner.

Gardner is seen carrying a white tote with her as she went outside to the parking lot. The customers told police that's when they heard two gunshots and later discovered one bullet hit their car.

According to the arrest affidavit, Gardner told a few different versions of her side of the story.

But, she ultimately claimed she feared for her life and fired her weapon as warning shots, but did not aim at anyone.

FOX 13 attempted to call the McDonald's for a comment multiple times, but the line was busy.

