Lakeland ministry helping the community by giving away free food, other necessities

Going to the grocery store these days is expensive, and a local ministry is helping ease the pain.

In a modest Lakeland neighborhood, a small church is doing big things.

"Our first food pantry, we helped over 218 people," said Dale Rhoads, Pastor of The Gathering Place.

Once a month, they give away free food baskets for those in need.

"People's wallets are empty, and it's hard to buy groceries," said Pastor Rhoads. "I mean, you go get a couple bags of groceries, you spent 60, 70, $80, and it's really difficult to make it."

The church says it's important to meet the needs of the community.

"We're providing them food, clothes, cleaning supplies. Just trying to help with whatever the community's needs are," Pastor Rhoads said.

The name of his church is The Gathering Place.

"When you come here, we want you to feel like family. We want you to feel at home. We want you to feel comfortable and relaxed and know that we care about you," Pastor Rhoads explained.

The congregation is putting their beliefs into action.

"I've had two or three people just stop with tears in their eyes," said Pastor Rhoads. "Thank you for being here. Thank you for helping us. You all don't know how much I needed it."

The Gathering Place is filling their bellies and their souls.

"It feels awesome to be able to do it because again, it's not about us. It's about Him in us. And when you're doing the things Jesus did, you feel good about it," Pastor Rhoads said.

