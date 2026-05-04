Lakeland mobile home fire leaves 1 dead, 2 dogs killed: LFD

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The Brief One adult and two dogs were found dead after a mobile home fire on Bert Street in Lakeland Monday afternoon. Firefighters searched the home while battling the flames and later brought the fire under control. No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from Lakeland police.



One adult and two dogs are dead following a mobile home fire in Lakeland Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The Lakeland Fire Department said crews responded to the flames on Bert Street shortly before 4 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, where someone reportedly was still inside the mobile home. Crews searched the residence while working to contain the flames, LFD said.

Officials say one adult and two dogs were found dead inside the mobile home.

The fire was eventually brought under control, and utilities to the home were shut off, according to LFD.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The Lakeland Police Department’s crime scene unit is also assisting.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim as the investigation remains ongoing.