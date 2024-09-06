Lakeland police chief finds officers' use of force reasonable in arrest of teen seen punched, tased

After completing an internal investigation, Lakeland's Chief of Police found his officers' use of force while arresting a teenager was reasonable.

Jahmal Hudson's arrest in late May sparked a protest outside the police department and accusations of excessive force after the 16-year-old was seen being punched and tased on a witness' cellphone video.

On Friday afternoon, Sept. 6, Chief Sammy Taylor held a press conference and released bodycam video and surveillance video of the altercation.

PREVIOUS: Charges against Lakeland teen dropped, investigation into arrest video continues

On May 27, Lakeland police responded to the Caroline Apartments off Griffin Road shortly after 5 p.m. A resident called 911 to report a group of teenagers who were being disruptive and who refused to leave. Taylor said none of the kids were residents or valid guests.

Inside the clubhouse, Hudson is seen exiting and then reentering.

"The young man refused to identify himself or provide any information," said Taylor. "We had no idea he was a juvenile until later, we got the information from him, so to me the age is irrelevant."

The chief said when Hudson, who weighs more than 350 pounds, approached the caller and intimidated her, one of the officers tried to handcuff him, and the struggle ensued.

MORE: Groups protest arrest of 16-year-old in Lakeland

"The subject continued to actively and physically resist by attempting to pull his arm from the officer's grasp, and he began flailing his arms towards the primary officer," said Taylor.

A backup officer tried to stun him with a taser, but it didn't discharge. The chief said Hudson flailed his arms again and struck the officer in the face. He was also seen grabbing the officer's radio.

"The officer delivered an empty hand strike to the subject's head," said Taylor. "In return, the subject grabbed the entire facial area of the officer."

The chief said the officer tried to gain control of Hudson by using an arm bar manipulation, but that didn't work either. The first officer eventually deployed his taser, which finally made Hudson comply.

After reviewing the evidence, State Attorney Brian Haas, dropped the three charges against Hudson, which included battery on a law enforcement officer (LEO), resisting a LEO, and trespassing.

READ: Grady Judd: George Jenkins High student arrested for threatening mass shooting

"The prosecution decisions are decisions they make based on how many times the young man had been arrested, what his criminal history was, and how many cases in the juvenile section, so that would be a question to him," said Taylor. "He did tell me to relay though that there was certainly probable cause to make the arrest."

Pastor Clayton Cowart of the Poor and Minority Justice Association said dropping the charges doesn't go far enough, and they called for the officers involved to be fired and criminally charged.

"Had he just put his hands behind his back he would've gotten a ticket with a juvenile court and a court date. And that would've been it," said Taylor.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: