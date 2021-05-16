Lakeland police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Darry Darnell, 53, died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Police say Darnell was traveling southbound on North Lincoln Avenue when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his motorcycle. After hitting a curb, he was separated from the bike and struck a chain-link fence.

Darnell was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation and police closed the road for about three hours to process the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Camilo Almeida at Camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.

