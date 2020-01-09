Lakeland police officer dies in motorcycle crash

article

A Lakeland police officer has passed away after crashing his motorcycle while he was on his way to work this morning, deputies have confirmed.

The accident occurred in south Lakeland and has shut down all lanes of Lakeland-Highlands Road between Clubhouse Road and Lake Miriam Drive.

Polk County officials identified the police officer as 50-year-old Paul Dunn of the Lakeland Police Department. They said he was operating his agency Harley Davidson Police Road King motorcycle.

For unknown reasons, they said, his motorcycle collided with and drove over a raised concrete median as he was heading to work around 5:55 a.m. The median is located between the north and southbound lanes. The collision caused Dunn to lose control of the motorcycle. It's unknown whether another vehicle was involved.

He was taken to a Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center and was declared dead at 6:53 a.m.

The view from SkyFOX shows multiple units from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, including a command center from the agency. There is also a large police presence at Lakeland Regional.

Advertisement

Drivers are advised to go north on Polk Parkway and use Cleveland Heights Boulevard as an alternate route. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

A press conference with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia will take place at 9:30 a.m.

Check back for updates.