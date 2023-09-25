Federal Air Marshal arrested in Lakeland, charged with domestic violence: PCSO

article

A Lakeland man was arrested and charged with domestic violence after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend during an argument, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, Fernando Gonzalez, 51, was arrested on Sunday and charged with battery domestic violence. Gonzalez is employed as a Federal Air Marshal.

Deputies responded to a home in Lakeland on Sunday at around 1:15 p.m. The victim told authorities she was pushed against a door against her will in their shared home by Gonzalez as she was attempted to leave.

PCSO said deputies observed a small cut mark on the victim's left wrist that had minor bleeding.

"We expect better from a law enforcement officer," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We have notified the Air Marshal’s office of this arrest."

Gonzalez denied touching the victim during the argument. However, deputies observed in the affidavit that the victim's description of what happened was consistent throughout the investigation, while Gonzalez' was not consistent.

He was taken to the Polk County Jail.