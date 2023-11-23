Lakeland holiday drive collecting donations for hospitalized kids

Lakeland Regional Health and One More Child are teaming up this holiday season to help children and their families.

They’re holding the first Project Wishlist Holiday Drive this holiday season.

The drive is collecting donations of toys, electronic games, hygiene items and basic necessities for children and families in the hospital and other families in need in the community.

"Hygiene items, things that the children can use on an everyday basis, anything from soap to socks to just clothes in general," Lauren Springfield, Lakeland Regional Health’s Director of Community Health said. "And so, so much more than a toy drive."

Staff at Lakeland Regional Health said health care is about meeting peoples’ physical, mental and emotional needs.

"The hospital is a scary place, right?" Lori Shea, Lakeland Regional Health’s Associate VP of Women’s and Children’s shared.

A small comfort or piece of home can go a long way for a child who is in the hospital. The donations will also go to One More Child, which works with children and families who are in need and foster families.

"Our health is so much more than just the medicine," Springfield explained. "We know that where you live, where you play, where you go to school, all impact your ability to heal. And so being able to meet community members where they are to meet children, where they are, really does transform their journey with us."

The hospital serves children from newborns to teenagers, so it’s hoping to receive donations to cater to each age group.

Shea said toys or small comfort items can help children through their recovery process while they’re in the hospital.

"Sometimes, we need to use some of these toys and enhancements with our child life team to really help talk through some of the things that our pediatric patients are going through," Shea said.

Although the drive is happening during the holiday season, the donations will go towards helping families all year long.

"Obviously, the hospital is not some place where you want to spend your holidays, but this just is one more thing that hopefully makes them feel like they are part of our community, and we care," Springfield said.

The holiday drive runs through Dec. 20.

If you’d like to donate, Lakeland Regional Health started an Amazon wish list. Donations purchased through the wish list will go directly to the hospital.

You can also bring donations to several drop-off locations in the greater Lakeland area.