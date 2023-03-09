Kylie Jones
Kylie Jones joined FOX 13 in March 2023 and is excited to cover stories around the Tampa Bay area.
Kylie came to Tampa from Greenville, SC, where she spent a little more than two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WYFF. There, she covered a deadly middle school shooting, a visit from Rev. Jesse Jackson and, believe it or not, snow!
From snow to hurricanes, Kylie has covered multiple historic weather events. She began her career as a multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor at WWAY in Wilmington, NC. She covered Hurricane Florence, which made landfall in Wilmington just two months into her career.
She also covered a visit from former president Donald Trump.
Kylie is a Bostonian at heart. She grew up in Westborough, MA. But her sports team allegiances are split between Boston and New York, as an avid fan of the Patriots and the Yankees. Kylie is a proud Gamecock, graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2018.
When she’s not working, you can find Kylie at the beach, trying new restaurants, traveling or at the gym.
If you’d like to reach out to Kylie Jones or share a story idea, you can follow her on social media or email her at Kylie.jones@fox.com.
The latest from Kylie Jones
Missing: 'Suspicious circumstances' surrounding Largo lawyer's disappearance, police say
Largo police say there are "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the disappearance of Steven Cozzi, a Pinellas County lawyer with Blanchard Law, P.A.
Florida school voucher expansion passes, headed to DeSantis for signature
A massive expansion of Florida’s school-choice programs that would make all students eligible for taxpayer-backed vouchers is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis, after the Republican-controlled Senate passed the measure Thursday amid warnings from Democrats.
Florida bill aimed at loosening requirements for imposing the death penalty gets Senate committee approval
A proposed Florida Senate bill received approval from the Senate Rules Committee Tuesday that would loosen requirements for imposing the death penalty.
Family pleads for answers after woman found stabbed to death in St. Pete alley
St. Petersburg police say a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a woman was found stabbed to death in an alley on Friday, March 17.
Hillsborough County leaders, law enforcement unite for action with community groups
Hundreds of people, including community leaders, law enforcement, and leaders of the judicial system tackled deep-rooted issues Monday night.
River O' Green Festival brings thousands to downtown Tampa on St. Patrick's Day
Thousands of people felt the luck of the Irish Friday in downtown Tampa.
Florida red tide: American Lung Association provides tips on protecting yourself from respiratory issues
Red tide doesn’t bring concerns only for wildlife, but also health concerns for people at the beach. The American Lung Association is warning people, that it can cause respiratory issues.
13 catalytic converter thefts reported in Bradenton within 2 days; could be connected to cases outside city
Bradenton police are trying to track down the thieves who stole catalytic converters from Toyota pickup trucks parked at apartment complexes.
New mammogram guidelines impact half of American women with dense breast tissue
The Food and Drug Administration has released new mammography guidelines aimed at further improving the early detection of breast cancer.
Mom gives birth in car 6 minutes after leaving for Lakeland hospital
MylaRae and mother Stephanie are happy and healthy after the baby girl's quick entry to the world. And the little girl just happens to share a birthday with the sheriff of her county, Grady Judd.