Kylie Jones joined FOX 13 in March 2023 and is excited to cover stories around the Tampa Bay area.

Kylie came to Tampa from Greenville, SC, where she spent a little more than two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WYFF. There, she covered a deadly middle school shooting, a visit from Rev. Jesse Jackson and, believe it or not, snow!

From snow to hurricanes, Kylie has covered multiple historic weather events. She began her career as a multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor at WWAY in Wilmington, NC. She covered Hurricane Florence, which made landfall in Wilmington just two months into her career.

She also covered a visit from former president Donald Trump.

Kylie is a Bostonian at heart. She grew up in Westborough, MA. But her sports team allegiances are split between Boston and New York, as an avid fan of the Patriots and the Yankees. Kylie is a proud Gamecock, graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2018.

When she’s not working, you can find Kylie at the beach, trying new restaurants, traveling or at the gym.

If you’d like to reach out to Kylie Jones or share a story idea, you can follow her on social media or email her at Kylie.jones@fox.com.