Despite devastating fire, Lakeland food pantry gives Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families

Hundreds of families will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal despite an arson fire destroying a Lakeland food pantry last week.

On Wednesday afternoon, New Testament Ministries hosted a drive-thru distribution for the community at 2940 South Combee Road. Catherine Post was first in line to receive her turkey and fixings.

"There are so many people that help out at these food banks," said Post. "It helps so many."

She's happy the community was still able to be served after the fire destroyed the pantry that was stacked with enough food to feed between 1,500 to 2,000 families.

"I was really shocked when I heard about it," said Post.

Gordon Nelson, 60, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson. Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said he was caught on surveillance video lighting pallet boxes on fire and then fleeing the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nelson denied starting the fire and said he was only an observer. However, an orange lighter was found in his left pocket. His bond was set at $50,000, and his next court appearance is on December 19.

In addition to 500 turkeys and food boxes being delivered on Tuesday by another non-profit organization, a local food company named Colorado Boxed Beef, delivered another 200 turkeys Wednesday morning, so more people in the community could be served.

Donations also poured in from kind-hearted people, too.

"I saw the devastation of the fire, and we have so much to be thankful for," said Celeste Johnson of Tampa. "I wanted to donate to families who are less-fortunate. That's the least we could do, right?"

Amidst a devastating situation, it became a heartwarming display of kindness and generosity.

"A lot of pantries around here are closed too, so it's wonderful that even after that that they all come together," said Post.

The ministries' founder said he's expanding at a new location that will be bigger and better.