Man wanted in Lakeland shooting death of 3-year-old boy turns himself in

A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Lakeland has turned himself in.

The lawyer for Kevarius Green said he turned himself in and is now in the custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Baez family

Investigators say last week, Green and an accomplice approached a RAV 4 in the parking lot of the Cambridge Cove Apartments in Lakeland.

Words were exchanged and officials say Green and his accomplice began shooting.

Three-year-old Jaquez "JD" Norton, who was in the backseat of the SUV, was struck and killed by Green.

Green's accomplice, Kemarius Wilson, was also killed in the gunfire.

Police say a third accomplice, who is the suspected driver, Demarius Wilson, remains at large.

"It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking for my client. It’s heartbreaking for my client's family. It’s heartbreaking for the family of this young child because nobody obviously wants a young child that hasn’t yet enjoyed life to lose their life. Unfortunately, that child was in a situation where individuals around the child were aggressive and the child is the true victim of this episode. It’s really a sad, sad story. Because that’s an innocent child no matter what, it’s an innocent child," said Green's attorney Rick Escobar.