Lakeland family grieving after 3-year-old shot, killed inside car outside apartment complex

A family is left grieving the loss of a three-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a car outside a Lakeland apartment complex Monday night.

Jaquez "JD" Norton, 3, was sitting in the backseat of a car when he was caught in the crossfire. The Lakeland Police Department said he was one of two people killed in the shooting.

One other person was injured, officers said.

JD’s aunt said he was a happy child with a smile that showed how loved he was. She said he was so excited about being a big brother.

The three-year-old's family is now trying to take in and process the tragedy.

Police were called to the Cambridge Cove apartment complex on Monday at around 6:30 p.m. about a shooting. Officers got to the scene within two minutes and found JD dead in the backseat of a car.

Police said JD and his family were visiting a friend at the complex, and when they were leaving, a white Dodge Challenger blocked their Toyota Rav 4 head-on.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said JD’s mother was in the driver’s seat, a male friend was in the passenger’s seat and JD and his 3-month-old sister were in the backseat. Two men allegedly got out of the Challenger and walked up to either side of the Rav 4.

"When the gentleman approached the passenger side, he actually stuck his rifle in, and there was some sort of struggle over the rifle, and we think that’s probably where a round went off and hit him in the hip," Taylor said. "And at some point the guy was able to get the rifle back, and ran around to the front of the Rav 4 and started putting rounds through the front windshield."

Taylor said the man in the Rav 4 fired back. He had non-life threatening gunshot injuries in his lower body.

Police said JD’s mother yelled that her kids were in the car moments before the gunshots.

Kemarius Wilson, 22, was the passenger in the Challenger and the third person shot. Police said Wilson and the driver of the Challenger got back in the car and drove off after the shooting.

They allegedly drove to a home on West 14th Street, where Wilson was then taken by a different car to Lakeland Regional Health. Wilson died at the hospital from his injuries.

Chief Taylor said the white Dodge Challenger was found on West Crawford Street by officers on patrol. He said it was found with a tarp over it.

Police are still searching for the driver of the white Dodge Challenger.

"It wasn’t just a random act," Taylor said. "They were interested in that vehicle and the people inside that vehicle."

JD’s family is begging for someone to come forward with information. They said he didn’t deserve this, and they want to get justice.

Police said no other arrests have been made in the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the driver is asked to contact Detective Corey Lawson with the Lakeland Police Department by emailing cory.lawson@lakelandgov.net or by calling (863) 834-8975.

