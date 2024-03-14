Lakeland men wanted in shooting that left 3-year-old boy dead: Police Chief

Days after a Lakeland shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead, a search is underway for two men investigators believe were involved.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor held a news conference Thursday, three days after the tragic shooting that killed Jaquez "JD" Norton. He was in the backseat of a Rav 4 where he got caught in the crossfire. A passenger in the Rav 4 was also shot and is now recovering in the hospital.

Pictured: Jaquez "JD" Norton.

Officials also said Kemarius Wilson, 22, was shot during the incident and later died at the hospital after he was taken there by another private vehicle. He was a passenger in a Dodge Challenger who got out with a handgun with another suspect, who has now been identified by police as 30-year-old Kevarius Green.

RELATED: Lakeland family grieving after 3-year-old shot, killed inside car outside apartment complex

The shooting unfolded Monday evening when the 3-year-old, along with his mom, 3-month-old sister and a 23-year-old man, were coming out of the Cambridge Cove apartment complex after visiting a friend. They got into the Rav 4 when the Dodge Challenger blocked them from leaving.

Green and Kemarius Wilson got out of the Challenger, and police said Green was holding a rifle while Kemarius was holding a handgun. They approached the Rav 4 and shots were fired. The mother fled the Rav 4 with the 3-month-old, and both were uninjured, according to police.

Courtesy: Lakeland Police Department.

The 23-year-old man, who was the passenger in the Rav 4, was armed and fired shots back, according to authorities.

PREVIOUS: 3-year-old among 2 killed in Lakeland shooting: Police

The suspects got back in the Challenger and drove off. Lakeland police said they ended up driving to the 800 block of West 14th Street where Kemarius was put in another vehicle and driven to the hospital where he died.

Taylor said Thursday that detectives have continued to investigate the case since, and the medical examiner determined Kemarius and the 3-year-old were both shot and killed by the rifle Green used during the shooting.

The Lakeland police chief also said investigators now believe they aren't just looking for Green, but a third suspect too: Kemarius' brother, 22-year-old Demarius Wilson.

Courtesy: Lakeland Police Department.

The police chief said Demarius was seen in the Challenger before and shortly after the shooting. He was also seen running from the Challenger after it was hidden along West Crawford Street.

READ: Sebring hospital shooting: Father, son killed at AdventHealth Sebring, deputies say

Arrest warrants have been obtained for both Demarius Wilson and Green. Green is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

Pictured: Challenger that was involved in shooting.

Demarius Wilson is wanted for tampering with evidence, and investigators said he is also on a federal pre-trial release for wire fraud involving the Paycheck Protection Program.

Anyone with information on the location of these two men are asked to contact Detective Corey Lawson with the Lakeland Police Department by emailing cory.lawson@lakelandgov.net or by calling (863) 834-8975.