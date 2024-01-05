Polk County high school teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

article

A high school teacher in Lakeland was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student, the Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

According to PCSO, detectives with the Special Victims Unit arrested Brandon Adams, 33, of Lakeland, a teacher at Kathleen High School, and charged him with sex offense on a student by an authority figure.

The felony charge comes after investigation revealed that he had an inappropriate relationship with the 18-year-old student during her senior year over the 2021-2022 school year and beyond.

The victim disclosed that she had moved in with Adams in June 2021 when she was 18 years old and had a consensual sexual relationship with him while he was teaching at Kathleen High School during her senior year.

"This suspect used his position of authority over one of his students in the most egregious way," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We will not tolerate this kind of behavior."