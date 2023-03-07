Lakeland PD: 13-year-old on probation arrested after accidentally shooting girl inside car at Salvation Army

An 11-year-old girl was shot in the leg outside a Lakeland Salvation Army, leading to the arrest of an armed 13-year-old boy, police said.

The shooting occurred Sunday inside a car at 2455 Jim Galloway Road, which is the business address. According to the police department, officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Emma Street – which is roughly 4 miles away from the shooting location.

When they arrived, they learned the 11-year-old victim was already taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

Detectives said, through the investigation, they learned a 13-year-old was inside a vehicle at the Salvation Army with the victim. When he placed a 9mm handgun in his waistband, the weapon was accidentally discharged. A bullet struck the girl's leg, who was sitting next to him.

Police said the 13-year-old – who was on probation – was arrested on several charges, including possession of a firearm by a delinquent, carrying a concealed firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by an underage person.

Officials did not say in a news release how the teen had access to the gun. The girl's identity was not released due to Marsy's Law.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.