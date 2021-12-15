Lakeland voiceover actor’s passion for art started young

George Lowe seems like any other guy who might be strolling around Lakeland until he opens his mouth. You never know which of his cartoon characters is going to come tumbling out. It could be "Space Ghost," the dad on "Brak", or the unicorn on "Robot Chicken."

Lowe brings all those characters to life with his dramatic voice. He says when he hears someone who has an interesting voice, he makes note of it.

"If I am somewhere like New York, and hear a great voice, I find myself later in the day trying to do that, especially in New York, because New York is such a Pu Pu platter of sound," Lowe explained.

Along with being on a never-ending search for new and interesting voices, he is also tirelessly hunting for something else, the next work of art to add to his already extensive collection.

"It is a real sickness. I ought to be in a program," Lowe said tongue-in-cheek.

His passion for art started young.

"Mom caught me at graduation and said, ‘You want a car?’ I said no! I want a Picasso. So we went to the bank, and it was just a print, and she had to get a loan for the print."

His collection, which covers almost every square inch of his home, now tops 700 pieces. Lowe is also a well-known artist himself.

"I use watercolor, but the majority of them are colored pencil on brown crappy paper," he stated.

The humble choice of paper did not seem to deter two buyers recently from getting into a bidding war over one of his works at a New York auction house. It cost $2,000 out the door.

