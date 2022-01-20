Lakeland woman arrested for creating, possessing child pornography, Polk deputies say

article

A Lakeland woman is behind bars on 50 felony counts of child pornography after investigators said she created and sold the images online.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said detectives received a tip regarding 38-year-old Erica Larrow. But when investigators showed up at her home on Griffin Road in Lakeland on Wednesday, they learned she was staying with a friend in St. Petersburg.

Polk detectives and St. Pete police then responded to that residence to speak with Larrow about the allegations.

The sheriff's office said Larrow told detectives she sells sexually explicit photos and videos of herself online, and said someone recently requested that she take nude photos and videos of a child she had access to and sell those as well.

Larrow admitted to detectives that she took nude photos and video of the child, which she then uploaded and sold online. According to the sheriff's office, she received payment for the child pornography via PayPal and CashApp.

When detectives reviewed her electronic devices at the scene, they found 17 files of child pornography that Larrow had allegedly downloaded, which depicted children as young as 4 years old being sexually abused. They also found 11 files Larrow had created herself, which showed the child she had access to being sexually abused.

Larrow is charged with 17 counts of possession of child pornography, 11 counts of use of a child for sexual performance, and 22 counts of transmission of child pornography since investigators said she sold the 11 homemade images two different times to different people.

All of her devices were seized and will be examined, and if any additional child pornography images are found, she will face more charges.

"Sexually exploiting children is one of the vilest crimes we deal with in law enforcement," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Thanks to a tip and the great work of my detectives, a child victim has been rescued and a sexual deviant is behind bars."

Larrow is currently in the Pinellas County Jail and is being held without bond on the Polk County warrant. She will be transferred to the Polk County Jail.