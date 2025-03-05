Lakeland’s George Lowe remembered by best friend and longtime radio personality

The Brief Lakeland's George Lowe died at the age of 67 on March 2. His best friend and a longtime radio personality reflected on Lowe's work and life. Lowe was well-known as the voice of Space Ghost on "Space Ghost Coast to Coast."



Space Ghost was a cartoon born in the 1960s, but by the 90s, "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" turned him into a celebrity interviewer.

It was an unusual cable show built around Lakeland's George Lowe, a voice actor, artist and best friend of longtime radio personality Marvin Boone.

"His voice, his imagination, his art. He was a big collector of art, and then he became an artist," said Boone.

Lowe's home was full of his own art and the work of others. His creativity stretched from his mind to his hands to his voice to his wit. On demand, he could create a character with a unique voice and ad lib cartoon-like dialogue.

"George didn’t have to explain things to me. We were on the same wavelength," said Boone.

They went on long road trips together with Boone driving and Lowe playing air drums.

"He loved Steely Dan," said Boone. He air drummed to the song, Aja," said Boone. "I'm a drummer, and I can't play that solo on Aja. He could do it perfectly."

Lowe made up the character Silverfish Dixon for a concert poster he made for Boone. It was just one more character from a man who created many characters and many voices, including Space Ghost.

Boone marvels at what Lowe was able to do.

"He created his own language and his own universe. To be able to do that and make a good living at it, wow," said Boone.

He said he will miss his unique friend of 40 years.

"George was like a super nova from another planet, here briefly and then gone," said Boone, holding a tiny Space Ghost figure Lowe gave him years ago.

