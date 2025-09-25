Landspout spotted over Pinellas Park Thursday afternoon

A landspout was spotted over Pinellas Park on Thursday afternoon.

Patrick Johnson shared some photos with FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

The landspout popped up just south of Feathersound.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Patrick Johnson

A landspout is a tornado that does not arise from organized storm-scale rotation and therefore is not associated with a wall cloud (visually) or a mesocyclone (on radar), according to the National Weather Service.

Landspouts typically are observed beneath towering cumulus clouds (often as no more than a dust whirl), and essentially are the land-based equivalents of waterspouts.

This landspout did not cause any damage or injuries, according to officials.