Laptop returned to pawn shop leads Pinellas County detectives to child porn suspect: PCSO

A Pinellas County man has been arrested for child porn after images were found on a laptop that had been returned to a pawn shop.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating after it learned child pornography was accessed and stored on a laptop that was returned to a pawn shop two days after being purchased.

Detectives say the images were of children between the ages of five and 13 years old.

Investigators identified the suspect as 74-year-old Alexander Jerold Stokes and arrested him on 16 counts of possession of child pornography.

