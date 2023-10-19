Expand / Collapse search

Laptop returned to pawn shop leads Pinellas County detectives to child porn suspect: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
Alexander Stokes mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Pinellas County man has been arrested for child porn after images were found on a laptop that had been returned to a pawn shop. 

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating after it learned child pornography was accessed and stored on a laptop that was returned to a pawn shop two days after being purchased.

Detectives say the images were of children between the ages of five and 13 years old. 

Investigators identified the suspect as 74-year-old Alexander Jerold Stokes and arrested him on 16 counts of possession of child pornography. 
 