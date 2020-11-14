Large alligator moseys across flooded road in Everglades National Park

Parts of South Florida’s Everglades National Park were closed due to flooding from storm Eta on Friday, November 13, making it easier for a resident alligator to make its way across a flooded road, footage posted by the National Park Service shows.

According to the park, the flooding resulted from recent tropical weather. “We are currently experiencing the highest water levels that we’ve seen since 1962 during this time of the year,” the park said on Facebook. “And our water levels are still rising.”

The Facebook post went on to say that alligators and snakes are on the move finding new spots to sunbathe.

