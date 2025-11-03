Large fire breaks out at Tampa recycling facility, no injuries: TFR

The Brief A large fire at a Tampa recycling facility has been put out, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. No cause has been identified, and the fire is under investigation.



A large fire that broke out at a recycling facility is now under control, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

What we know:

On Monday evening, crews responded to the Blue Monkey Recycling facility to put out the flames. They say that nobody was injured.

What we don't know:

No cause has been identified, and the fire is under investigation.

Crews are still on scene working to "Reach deep seated areas of remaining fire."

This is an ongoing situation. Updates to follow.

