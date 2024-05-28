Large fire at former Sonny's BBQ shuts down portion of Busch Boulevard in Tampa

article

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a former Sonny's BBQ restaurant in Tampa, shutting down a stretch of eastbound Busch Boulevard.

Tampa Fire Rescue Captain Henry Williams said crews responded to the reported structure fire just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Once at the scene, they found the now vacant restaurant heavily involved in flames with smoke billowing from the roof.

Firefighters initially went inside the building to start extinguishing the flames. However, Williams said crews evacuated the building when it started to become unstable.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

Firefighters haven't been able to get inside the building since evacuating to search it, but they don't believe anyone is inside. No injuries have been reported by fire officials.

The building is a former Sonny's BBQ restaurant, but that business closed before it became a different restaurant, according to Williams. Officials have not said who now owns the property.

TECO crews also responded to help cut power to the building as firefighters continue working on the scene. Williams said the fire is under investigation.

All eastbound lanes of Busch Boulevard are closed at 22nd Street while crews battle the heavy flames.

