Tampa mother accused of strangling, killing 18-year-old daughter inside home

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Tampa woman faces a murder charge after police say she strangled her 18-year-old daughter inside a home earlier this month.

According to police, Rotesha Silveus, 38, attacked Natavia Sanders on May 11 in the 1900 block of East 23rd Avenue.

Investigators say Sanders was able to call police, telling a dispatcher she "just woke up from being passed out" after Silveus choked her. The call was disconnected before Sanders could provide any more details, prompting officers to respond.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Police say Silveus refused to let officers inside the home when they arrived. Once Silveus was detained, they found Sanders unconscious and began life-saving measures.

Sanders was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died two days later, with the Medical Examiner's Office ruling her death a homicide.

Silveus was initially charged with aggravated battery, which has since been upgraded to first-degree murder. Jail records show she's being held without bond.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter