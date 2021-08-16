Suspect, off-duty officer exchange gunfire inside downtown Tampa apartment building: police

An off-duty officer and a shooting suspect exchanged gunfire at a downtown Tampa apartment complex Monday.

The "brave and heroic" officer was in plain clothes when he encountered a shooting suspect inside the Metro 510 apartment complex, according to Police Chief Brian Dugan.

He said it does not appear anyone was hit with any of the gunfire.

Police take person into custody outside of Metro 510 apartments in downtown Tampa

Dozens of police cruisers and police were outside the apartment building at the corner of E Harrison St. and Marion St., next to St. Paul AME Church.

It started around 6:45 Monday night when 911 dispatchers received more than 30 calls about gunshots at the complex. Police said they cleared the apartment building to make sure everyone was safe.

The circumstances surrounding the off-duty officer's presence at the time the shooting began were unclear.

"This is a very fluid investigation. There are a lot of moving parts here," Dugan said.

Tampa police asked people to avoid the area of E Harrison St. and Marion St.

