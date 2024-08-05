Largo man accused of assaulting his father arrested after standoff with police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 33-year-old Largo man grabbed a machete when he answered the door for police on Saturday, according to authorities.

Largo police officers say they went to the 12000 block of Seminole Blvd in reference to a domestic battery. Officers met the victim who told them that his son hit him and dragged him back into his mobile home.

According to officials, police spoke to the suspect, Adam Dearth, who was still inside the home. When Dearth answered the door, officers say he grabbed a machete and raised it above his head in an "aggressive manner" before going back inside the home.

The police department says officers could hear Dearth actively barricading himself inside the mobile home. Dearth tried to fill the home with propane gas, but officers say they were able to quickly shut off the gas line going to the home.

Largo Police SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and Tactical Reconnaissance Unit were all called to the scene.

Largo Police Crisis Negotiators tried to negotiate with Dearth to come outside, but they unsuccessful, according to police.

After a lengthy standoff, officials say the Largo Police SWAT Team used their resources and Dearth surrendered without injuries.

According to police, Dearth was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of domestic battery 65-years or older.

