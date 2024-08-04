Suspect shot in gun battle with Hernando County deputies: HCSO

One man was shot, and two Hernando County deputies are on paid administrative leave following a shootout early Sunday morning.

According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, deputies went to 26421 Dallas Drive around 4:30 a.m. because they got information that two people, both of whom were wanted out of either Pasco or Citrus Counties and may be involved in trying to sell guns, were at that location.

Nienhuis said the information was specific about who was at the location and what they were doing.

He added that shortly after the uniformed deputies arrived, someone shot at them. Both deputies returned fire and hit the suspect, according to the sheriff.

The deputies are expected to be okay. The suspect’s condition is unknown as of Sunday morning.

Nienhuis noted that deputies were called to the same address for a drug deal that went bad and ended up in a kidnapping that ended in Pasco County. Nienhuis believes shots were fired during that event as well.

According to the sheriff, the deputies did not see the other suspect who was supposed to be at the location.

FDLE has been contacted and will be taking over the investigation. However, Hernando County deputies are at the location processing the scene.

