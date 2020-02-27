Largo man accused of fatally stabbing mom, stepsister
LARGO, Fla. - A Largo man was arrested after killing his mother and stepsister, police said.
Largo police said 49-year-old Wiley Mackenzie’s father called 911 telling a dispatcher that his son had a knife and was attacking his wife and stepdaughter. Police said they received the call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue SW, they found Mackenzie inside a home and took him in custody. Police said Mackenzie’s mother was found dead inside the home. His stepsister was taken to a taken with life-threatening injuries. She later passed away.
The victims have not been identified.
Mackenzie was arrested on two murder charges.
The crime scene of the deadly double stabbing in Largo, Florida (FOX 13 News)