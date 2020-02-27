Largo man accused of fatally stabbing mom, stepsister

article

A Largo man was arrested after killing his mother and stepsister, police said.

Largo police said 49-year-old Wiley Mackenzie’s father called 911 telling a dispatcher that his son had a knife and was attacking his wife and stepdaughter. Police said they received the call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue SW, they found Mackenzie inside a home and took him in custody. Police said Mackenzie’s mother was found dead inside the home. His stepsister was taken to a taken with life-threatening injuries. She later passed away.

The victims have not been identified.

Mackenzie was arrested on two murder charges.