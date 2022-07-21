Largo man operated drug house out of Pinellas County pizza parlor, deputies say

article

The owner of a Largo pizzeria is accused of satisfying more than a customer’s desire for a delicious dish after deputies say they discovered nearly a dozen different types of drugs inside the restaurant.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a tip in mid-April that a ‘large amount of drugs’ were being sold out of Brickhouse Pizza, located at 1135 North Missouri Ave. in Largo.

An arrest report shows that detectives communicated with the owner of Brickhouse Pizza, Blerim Ljena, 49, of Largo, via cell phone several times between April 14 and July 19. The affidavit states that the cell phone was used to make drug deals at least five times with Ljena.

While executing a search warrant at the restaurant, investigators found 11 different types of narcotics inside the business including cocaine, morphine, methamphetamine and marijuana, just to name a few.

During the search, detectives also found clothing items throughout the business and a pull-out couch that appeared to be used for sleeping.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say they also called the cell phone they were using to communicate with Ljena, while they were searching the business, and it rang while they were on-site.

Ljena was arrested and charged with nine counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of trafficking amphetamine, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, operating a drug house, trafficking butanediol, and sale or delivery of a controlled substance.