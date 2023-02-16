Largo pedestrian dies after being struck by two vehicles; police search for hit-and-run driver

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two vehicles in Largo, police said. One driver stayed, but the other left the scene.

Around 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, Largo police responded to the area of Seminole Boulevard and 21st Avenue SE. Officers said a driver was heading south in a Honda when the vehicle struck a pedestrian, who was crossing the roadway. A second vehicle struck the pedestrian as he was laying in the roadway.

In a news release, police described the hit-and-run vehicle as a dark-colored sedan.

Police said the pedestrian – who was only described as a male – was not in a posted crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene. They said alcohol was not a factor.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.