SPPD: 2 additional men arrested after 13-year-old killed by motorcycle at illegal street racing event

article

The owner of a motorcycle and the man who police say was driving it more than 100 miles per hour when he hit and killed a teen have been arrested. The child’s father was arrested last week on charges on child neglect and being a spectator at a street racing event.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Carlos Fernandez, the driver of the motorcycle, and Allan Boreland Jr., the owner of the motorcycle, turned themselves in to the Pinellas County Jail Wednesday evening.

Investigators say a crowd had gathered on 28th Street North near 110th Avenue North for an illegal street racing event the night of January 28.

RELATED: 14 arrested in connection to illegal street racing over Gasparilla weekend

According to police, Johnny Julio Martin brought his 13-year-old son, Ethan Julio Martin, to watch the street racing. Investigators say at 12:35 a.m., the teen crossed 28th Street into the path of a motorcycle traveling more than 100 miles per hour. The motorcycle hit and killed Ethan and injured a bystander.

Johnny J. Martin (St. Pete PD)

Fernandez is facing charges of culpable negligence-manslaughter, vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and street racing.

Boreland has been charged with culpable negligence-manslaughter and being a spectator at an illegal street racing event.